National Corporate Housing Expands in Dublin, Ireland

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing announced they have acquired an interest in Dublin-based, Scandik. In addition to the international portfolio expansion in Ireland, National has added Edel Godfrey who brings more than 20 years of real estate and serviced apartment experience to the global team.

Scandik offers the highest quality serviced apartments in Dublin, with 50 one- and two-bedroom units strategically located across Dublin. The apartments are in key locations at the following properties: Alexandra Walk, Adelaide Square, William Beckett House, Quayside Quarter and Grand Canal Square.  

"This acquisition expands our global footprint into Dublin, where there is significant corporate housing demand given the substantial tech and financial sectors," said Tom Meertens, Chief Operating Officer of International for National Corporate Housing. "Scandik's high-touch customer service model and attention to accommodation quality is consistent with the National's approach, so Scandik is an excellent fit with National. Edel Godfrey has a strong background creating and supporting large corporate housing programs across Ireland, which is a tremendous resource for National's global team."

National brought Meertens onboard in 2018 with the intent to further global expansion. Under Meertens' guidance, National has expanded its operations in the UK and has employees based in Singapore and the Philippines.    

Scandik's Principal, Joe Harrington, said, "National is a perfect match for Scandik. The companies have compatible service models and Scandik will be able to expand to serve National's global customers, while National will be able to better serve its customers in Dublin through Scandik."

About Scandik
 Scandik Property Services has been servicing corporate travelers for over 20 years in Dublin, Ireland. Their portfolio of properties is located across key business areas offering high-touch customer service, attention to detail and a first-class accommodation experience. Scandik is an organization that has over two decades of experience and has positioned themselves as a leader in serviced apartments across Dublin. They are a trusted brand for business travelers, mobility professionals and those relocating to the capital.

About National Corporate Housing
 Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.

Contact Information: media@NationalCorporateHousing.com

 




