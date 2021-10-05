checkAd

Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa Selected by Globacom to Bring Satellite Broadband to Underserved Regions of Nigeria

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Regulatory News:

In the presence of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Globacom have signed at the Elysée Palace in Paris, a multi-year, multi-Gbps wholesale capacity contract, enabling Globacom to extend its coverage beyond the reach of its terrestrial infrastructure, leveraging the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite. The service will be used to deliver high-speed broadband via satellite to businesses and communities in unconnected and underserved areas throughout Nigeria.

Globacom, trading under the name Glo, is a multinational telecommunications company and the second largest operator in Nigeria, with a market share of circa 28% and over 51 million subscribers.

In service since early 2021, EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility. Delivering significant resources for broadband services with quasi-complete coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa, it adresses direct-to-user consumer and enterprise broadband services, with a comprehensive range of packages from bite-sized “pay as you go” vouchers through to monthly and annual contracts.

Commenting on the agreement, Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: “We are honoured to have been selected by Globacom, one of the leading telecommunications operators in Africa’s most populous market, to extend the reach of its services. This agreement illustrates the unparalled resources of our powerful EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to satisfy the strong demand for connectivity in underserved regions throughout the African continent.”

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Globacom Limited, added: “We are delighted to add satellite services to our portfolio, leveraging the state-of-the art EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to extend connectivity to even far-flung areas in Nigeria, in line with our mission to build Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network. The infrastructure will complement our Glo 1 submarine cable and extensive fibre optic layout across the country.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

ABOUT GLOBACOM

Globacom is West Africa’s leading digital solutions provider. The company started operations in 2003 as Nigeria’s national telecommunications operator. It currently has a subscriber-base of over 51 million, and is credited with driving Nigeria’s telephone penetration by forcing down the cost of voice and data services. It is also leading the broadband penetration with its nationwide fibre optic cable and 4G LTE network.

Under its founder and Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr. (GCON), Globacom is today the largest integrated technology service provider in Nigeria, servicing Enterprises, SMEs, mid-size corporates, public sector organizations and millions of individuals all over Nigeria and Ghana. The company in 2010 singlehandedly constructed an independently owned submarine cable, Glo 1, from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, with branching units in several African countries. The facility has addressed West Africa’s bandwidth requirement and offered governments, individuals and businesses the benefits of reliable and affordable internet.

For more about Globacom, visit go to www.gloworld.com

