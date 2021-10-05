checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2021 / 11:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101, Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.0000 EUR 2730.00 EUR
5.0000 EUR 4765.00 EUR
4.9980 EUR 2299.08 EUR
4.9980 EUR 6697.32 EUR
5.0100 EUR 8927.82 EUR
5.0300 EUR 4692.99 EUR
5.0250 EUR 5030.03 EUR
5.0100 EUR 4078.14 EUR
5.0250 EUR 4522.50 EUR
5.0100 EUR 1768.53 EUR
5.0300 EUR 1529.12 EUR
5.0100 EUR 1112.22 EUR
