Healixa Signs Supply Partnership With Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. For Global Aquaduct(R) Solar Components

NEW YORK, NY AND EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "EMOR"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) ("SIRC" or "Solar Integrated"), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent ("LOI") whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ("AWH™") with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.

AWH™ is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using a solar panel. AWH® is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide up to 600L of potable water a day with the Global Aquaduct® device. Under the agreement, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. will provide solar and other component parts for Healixa's Global Aquaduct®.

"As we move toward finalizing prototype and as we progress in our conversations with groups such as UNICEF and other government agencies, we are finalizing supply chain partners for mass production of the Global Aquaduct®," said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "We chose to align with SIRC for the supply of solar panels to power the Global Aquaduct® because of their significant expertise in solar products and services, U.S. based operations and broad network of industry relationships. Utilizing SIRC will allow us to quickly build a solar energy equipment supply chain that can scale with demand.

"It is important that we source supply chains that are USA based as we build out our Department of Defense ("DoD") and Special Operation Forces ("SOF") distribution channels. Solar Integrated Roofing provides us with a multitude of options for the power components that will meet the supply chain requirements of DoD and SOF. Providing safe and easily deployed turnkey water solutions to our armed forces anywhere in the world is one of our priorities. We continue to make significant progress in the health-tech space with our partnership with a tech-enabled global ride share company to offer last-mile delivery services of prescription medications directly to any customer's doorstep, and we expect to make the same impact with our AWH® technology," concluded Parker.