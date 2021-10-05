

IAV with highlight project at ITS World Congress 2021

The ITS World Congress is the most important event for the topic of smart mobility worldwide. Of course, IAV is also represented in Hamburg this year. The company offers visitors unique insights into the technology of autonomous driving. Both on the exhibition center itself and on the asphalt of Hamburg's HafenCity.



XX.10.2021 Berlin: IAV successfully completes the HEAT project (Hamburg Electric Autonomous Transportation) by participating in ITS ("Intelligent Transport Systems") World Congress from the 11th to 15th of October 2021 in Hamburg. Together with the consortium partners - Hamburger Hochbahn AG (HHA), Siemens Mobility, Hamburg Transport Systems (HHVA), the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, the Berlin Institute for Climate Protection, Energy and Mobility (IKEM), the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the Department of Transport and Mobility (BVM) - IAV has succeeded in integrating a fully automated shuttle into local public transport and moving it reliably in HafenCity. During operation, the shuttle is permanently connected to the Hamburg's elevated railway control center. The autonomous minibus is one of the so-called "highlight projects" at the World Congress.

"HEAT has shown what the sustainable, user-oriented mobility of tomorrow can look like - a future that IAV will play a major role in shaping," says Matthias Kratzsch, CEO of IAV.

Visitors to the World Congress will receive extensive information on the autonomous HEAT minibus as well as the entire project at the ITS booth of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg in Hall B4 of the Hamburg Messe. The ITS World Congress app can also be used to book slots for a personal experience of the mobility of the future: From the 12th to 15th of October 2021, HEAT demonstration tours will be offered as part of ITS between 09:30 and 16:00. An e-bus takes participants from the exhibition to the shuttle route in HafenCity Hamburg and back.