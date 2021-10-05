IAV GmbH IAV with highlight project at ITS World Congress 2021
The ITS World Congress is the most important event for the topic of smart mobility worldwide. Of course, IAV is also represented in Hamburg this year. The company offers visitors
unique insights into the technology of autonomous driving. Both on the exhibition center itself and on the asphalt of Hamburg's HafenCity.
Visitors to the World Congress will receive extensive information on the autonomous HEAT minibus as well as the entire project at the ITS booth of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg in Hall B4 of the Hamburg Messe. The ITS World Congress app can also be used to book slots for a personal experience of the mobility of the future: From the 12th to 15th of October 2021, HEAT demonstration tours will be offered as part of ITS between 09:30 and 16:00. An e-bus takes participants from the exhibition to the shuttle route in HafenCity Hamburg and back.
