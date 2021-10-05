checkAd

Solstice Gold Closes Previously Announced Portfolio Acquisition And Concurrent $2.5MM Financing

Directors Complete Early Exercise of Warrants for C$1.64MM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have completed the acquisition of the portfolio of 86 royalty and project interests (the "Portfolio") announced on September 15, 2021 (the “Transaction”). The Portfolio was acquired from renowned prospector Perry English through his company 1544230 Ontario Inc., along with his business partner Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and its principals for a cash purchase price of C$3.8 million and 400,000 common shares of Solstice. The purchase price was reduced by $198,750, comprising cash payments received from third party option agreements due to Solstice at the closing of the Transaction for a net purchase price of $3.6MM. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s news release dated September 15, 2021, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for total proceeds of $2,500,000 (the “Private Placement”).  Newly appointed Director Mike Timmins subscribed for $100,000 (1,000,000 shares) of the Private Placement through his holding company, Pumpkin Mining Corporation. In addition, as announced on September 15, 2021, certain directors (being Kevin Reid, Michael Gentile and Blair Schultz) have completed the early exercise of their warrants for total proceeds of approximately $1,640,000. Directors and management now collectively own approximately 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

For further details on the Transaction, please see:

https://www.solsticegold.com/site/assets/files/5531/transaction_final_ ...

“With the completion of this Transaction and well supported financing, we believe Solstice has established itself as a unique investment opportunity in the mining exploration space. Shareholders not only have exposure to top tier exploration assets that we are advancing internally both in Red Lake, Ontario and next to Meliadine in Nunavut, but also have exposure, through the Transaction, to exploration and potential discovery by third parties on 45 projects located in key mining districts in Ontario and Quebec. These are all generating option and share payments along with potential future royalties and we expect payback of our acquisition costs within three years. Currently, we own 52 potential future royalties, and this number is expected to grow as we seek to sell or option 100% interests in a further 30 projects that we own through the Transaction. Effectively, at payback, we expect to own a large royalty portfolio at zero net cost to Solstice. With an approximate 40% share ownership, the board and management are strongly aligned with all investors as we seek to provide future shareholder value through discovery and the successful implementation of our business strategies” stated Chairman David Adamson.

