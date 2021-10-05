UPDATE - Todos Medical Announces October Conference Calendar

NEW YORK, NY and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it will be presenting at multiple industry conferences in October. Company CEO Gerald Commissiong will be participating in the following events:

Role: Gerald Commissiong as Moderator for an industry panel

Title: INCORPORATING NOVEL DIAGNOSTIC APPROACHES

When: Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 3:40 pm ET

BioFuture: Reimagine the future of healthcare

Role: Gerald Commissiong giving Todos Medical corporate presentation

When: Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at 11 am ET

Wall Street Journal: Future of Health

Role: Gerald Commissiong as Speaker with Sara Castellanos, WSJ News Editor as moderator

Title: The Testing Industry's New Chapter

When: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1:05 pm ET

LD Micro Main Event 2021

Role: Gerald Commissiong giving Todos Medical corporate presentation

When: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4 pm PT (7 pm ET)

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.