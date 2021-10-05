Netcompany - Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction
Company announcement
No. 16/2021
5 October 2021
Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction
Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.
There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
|+45 51 19 32 24
|Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
|+45 24 91 75 33
