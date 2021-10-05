checkAd

FOMO CORP.’S SMARTGUARD ENERGY POISED FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN PUERTO RICO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 12:15  |  50   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to provide an update regarding the activities of SmartGuard Energy (https://www.smartguard-solutions.com/-SGE) in Puerto Rico (“PR”). As previously reported on September 30, 2021, FOMO acquired an initial 40% membership interest in LED Funding IV LLC (LEDF) and Lux Solutions LLC (Lux) in a phased transaction leading to the acquisition of 100% of each entity which will be owned and operated by a FOMO wholly owned subsidiary SmartGuard Energy LLC (Wyoming).

LEDF has a leading presence in PR in the clean energy efficiency and renewable energy spaces where it has pioneered the development of the “as-a-Service” business model, which generates a stream of initial and long-term, annuitized-type revenues. Subsequent to the PR Government lifting its COVID-19 lockdown regulations in July 2021, Bill Butler, CEO of LEDF and CEO-designee of SGE, visited PR, and with Jorge Hernandez, CEO of ESCOPR and LEDF’s long-time PR installation partner, met with senior PR government officials to discuss the energy efficiency retrofit for its buildings which have had little or no modernization since the late 1970’s. In that meeting, the PR governmental officials authorized LEDF & ESCOPR to update the previously completed LED lighting audits that they had done for their Treasury and Lottery Department building complexes with current kWh rates, and then proceeded to expand the scope of the project with other energy efficiency upgrades to include HVAC, cool roof/window systems and other building efficiency innovations as well as water savings opportunities. These audits are in the process of being completed and should be ready for presentation to the PR officials for action within 45-60 days. LEDF is also discussing financing these projects with its institutional capital sources based on the availability of unspent billions of dollars in stimulus and FEMA funds from Hurricane Maria which devastated the island.

Bill Butler, SGE CEO, stated: “We were pleased that senior PR government officials agreed to meet with us and that they have recognized the importance of immediate energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings beyond just LED lighting retrofits. Our Agreement expands the significant opportunity we envisioned in PR from a multi-year project to a decade of continuing business, all using our as-a-Service business model. Although PR is expected to emerge from bankruptcy this winter, shortly after which we believe PR will become bankable again, we are exploring the utilization of creative financing techniques so that we can offer immediate financing when we present our updated audit results next month. This is a major win for us with immediately actionable projects.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP.’S SMARTGUARD ENERGY POISED FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN PUERTO RICO Chicago, IL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to provide an update regarding the activities of SmartGuard Energy (https://www.smartguard-solutions.com/-SGE) in Puerto Rico …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...