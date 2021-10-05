checkAd

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN ZYPPAH INC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 12:18  |  63   |   |   

Acquiring the leading developer of sleep apnea and snoring solutions allows KNOS to potentially improve the quality of life for more than 90 million adults affected by snoring in the USA.

Parkersburg, WV, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 5, 2021 - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company acquired the majority of shares of Zyppah Inc -the #1 marketed anti-snoring device manufacturer that has been granted the necessary clearances by the FDA for OTC (over-the-counter) distribution.

Zyppah, Inc. ("Happy Z "spelled backwards) was created by the preeminent U.S. expert on snoring and sleep apnea, Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS.

Zyppah is a patented, clinically proven, and FDA-cleared mouthpiece that is the only one that works in 2 unique ways. Primarily by advancing the lower jaw and, secondarily, utilizing a patented "seat belt for the tongue" to keep it from blocking the airways. This combination produced an impressive 91% success rate in clinical studies, while all competing solutions experienced less than a 50% success rate. NBA Hall of Famer and notorious former snorer Shaquille O'Neal, a happy success story declared the positive outcome utilizing Zyppah in an interview with Dr. Greenburg broadcast on the Dr. Oz Show. 

Zyppah Inc is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-invasive oral, dental appliances and solutions that aid in the diagnosis of sleep disorders. The Company pioneered the Zyppah Home anti-snoring device and provides sleep apnea appliances and training programs for patients, physicians, including dentists. The Zyppah device is FDA-cleared and is the leading solution for snoring treatment as a safe and effective method.

Zyppah has also shown to be the only snoring product that worked when highlighted on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
 Zyppah is the consumer-packaged goods arm of a family of companies that address these issues. Five Snore Expert Centers in California provide customized diagnoses and treatments. Sleep Certified is a national referral program that connects consumers with dentists who are trained specifically for snoring and sleep apnea treatment through Sleep Certified continuing education programs. 

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN ZYPPAH INC Acquiring the leading developer of sleep apnea and snoring solutions allows KNOS to potentially improve the quality of life for more than 90 million adults affected by snoring in the USA.Parkersburg, WV, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - October 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...