KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN ZYPPAH INC

Parkersburg, WV, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 5, 2021 - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company acquired the majority of shares of Zyppah Inc -the #1 marketed anti-snoring device manufacturer that has been granted the necessary clearances by the FDA for OTC (over-the-counter) distribution.

Acquiring the leading developer of sleep apnea and snoring solutions allows KNOS to potentially improve the quality of life for more than 90 million adults affected by snoring in the USA.

Zyppah, Inc. ("Happy Z "spelled backwards) was created by the preeminent U.S. expert on snoring and sleep apnea, Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS.

Zyppah is a patented, clinically proven, and FDA-cleared mouthpiece that is the only one that works in 2 unique ways. Primarily by advancing the lower jaw and, secondarily, utilizing a patented "seat belt for the tongue" to keep it from blocking the airways. This combination produced an impressive 91% success rate in clinical studies, while all competing solutions experienced less than a 50% success rate. NBA Hall of Famer and notorious former snorer Shaquille O'Neal, a happy success story declared the positive outcome utilizing Zyppah in an interview with Dr. Greenburg broadcast on the Dr. Oz Show.

Zyppah Inc is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-invasive oral, dental appliances and solutions that aid in the diagnosis of sleep disorders. The Company pioneered the Zyppah Home anti-snoring device and provides sleep apnea appliances and training programs for patients, physicians, including dentists. The Zyppah device is FDA-cleared and is the leading solution for snoring treatment as a safe and effective method.

Zyppah has also shown to be the only snoring product that worked when highlighted on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Zyppah is the consumer-packaged goods arm of a family of companies that address these issues. Five Snore Expert Centers in California provide customized diagnoses and treatments. Sleep Certified is a national referral program that connects consumers with dentists who are trained specifically for snoring and sleep apnea treatment through Sleep Certified continuing education programs.