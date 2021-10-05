Netcompany Confirms Exploring Acquisition of Intrasoft International
(PLX AI) – Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction.Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft InternationalSays there can be no certainty …
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction.
- Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft International
- Says there can be no certainty that any transaction will occur and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate
