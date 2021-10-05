checkAd

Trane Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its third quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, November 3, 2021.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

