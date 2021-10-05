Charlene A. Thomas Named to ALLETE Board of Directors

Charlene A. Thomas (Photo: Business Wire)

During her 30 years at UPS, Thomas has held multiple leadership roles in human resources, operations and strategic planning for the Fortune 500 global transportation and logistics company. Before being named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in early 2021, Thomas served as chief human resources officer and led innovative initiatives to optimize the talent, leadership and culture for the company’s more than 540,000 employees worldwide. She also served as president of UPS’s west region with responsibility for product growth and delivery operations in 25 U.S. central and western states. Thomas is a member of UPS’s Executive Leadership Team.

“We are very pleased to welcome Charlene to the board,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “Charlene’s extensive leadership experience in a wide variety of areas at UPS will be a tremendous asset as ALLETE advances our sustainability in action strategy to transform the nation’s energy landscape, serve our customers with excellence, support our communities in fostering a more equitable society, provide opportunities for our employees, and create value for our shareholders.”

Thomas holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Temple University and a master’s in business administration from Eastern University. She is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, serves on the board of directors for the National Urban League and has served on the boards of many nonprofits, including the Orangewood Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters and several local United Way chapters.

“Charlene’s record of proven leadership, her commitment to principled and values-based governance, and her broad and deep business and human resources experience make her a good fit with the ALLETE board of directors,” said Heidi Jimmerson, lead director. “We look forward to hearing her perspectives on a wide range of topics, including meeting evolving customer needs in an era of transformative challenges and ALLETE’s ESG policies and initiatives.”

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; and BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co.

