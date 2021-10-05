Henry Schein’s Practice Pink Program Celebrates 15th Anniversary Supporting the Global Fight Against Cancer

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the 15 th anniversary of its Practice Pink program supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer. Practice Pink is a global initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program.

Through Practice Pink, Henry Schein, together with non-governmental organizations and supplier partners across North America and Europe, is helping dental and medical health care professionals raise awareness and support for a cure for breast cancer and other cancers by offering its customers an array of pink products, including health care consumables, practice supplies, and apparel. To date, Henry Schein has raised more than $1.7 million through Practice Pink. Customers can obtain more information about these products in the Henry Schein Dental and Medical catalogs.

“We at Henry Schein are committed to aligning our strengths as a business with the needs of society to improve global health, and developing public-private partnerships to help provide care for those in need,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Together with our valued supplier partners and customers, we are collectively helping to support efforts in promoting early cancer detection, improving access to care, and advancing cancer research and prevention.”

The Practice Pink program supports U.S.-based organizations including the American Cancer Society, Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, Stony Brook Children's Hospital, and the Memorial Sloan Kettering/Henry Schein Cares Women’s Health Center. The program also supports various organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer around the world.

“Practice Pink started as an idea we raised with our team more than 15 years ago for us to join in the fight against cancer as a Company,” said Maureen Knott, Vice President, Omnichannel Customer Marketing, Henry Schein Dental. “With the amazing efforts of Team Schein, our customers, and our suppliers, the program has grown immensely, and we look forward to continuing this work in support of those battling this deadly disease.”

For more information about Practice Pink and Henry Schein Cares, please visit www.henryschein.com/PracticePink.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening, and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.