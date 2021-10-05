checkAd

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 October 2021 £46.61m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 October 2021 £46.61m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,292,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 October 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.88p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 90.39p
   
Ordinary share price  77.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.99%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 04/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.




