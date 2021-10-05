Medha Chadha and Jason Schoenholtz Join Lazard as Managing Directors, Healthcare Advisory Group

“Medha and Jason each bring differentiated experience and skills to our team, which we expect will deliver substantial benefits for our healthcare clients,” said David Gluckman, a Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and Global Head of the Healthcare Group. “Medha brings 16 years of involvement in the equity capital markets, with specific expertise in biotech and tech-enabled healthcare services companies, and Jason has almost two decades of experience in healthcare investment banking, with a deep focus on healthcare services and extensive relationships in private equity.”

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Medha Chadha and Jason Schoenholtz have joined the firm as Managing Directors in Financial Advisory. Based in New York, they will serve clients of the global healthcare group. Ms. Chadha will lead an expansion of the group’s capital markets advisory capabilities, and Mr. Schoenholtz will be a senior member of the team focusing on healthcare services companies.

Prior to joining Lazard, Ms. Chadha was SVP of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations at AlloVir, an ElevateBio company, since 2020. Before that, she was U.S. Head of Equity Capital Markets Syndicate for Cantor Fitzgerald, which she joined in 2017. She began her investment banking career in 2004 at Credit Suisse.

Mr. Schoenholtz joins Lazard from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group since 2016. Prior to that, he served as a Managing Director in the healthcare group of RBC Capital Markets since 2012. He has worked in the healthcare groups of Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs and began his investment banking career at UBS in 2002.

