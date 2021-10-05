Today’s survey results, compared to those reported in October 2020, indicate that employers have changed their approach toward supporting mental health in the workplace. The research suggests companies have heeded employees’ calls and are better supporting mental health needs, as fewer employees today say they would quit their job for another that better prioritized its employees’ mental health (57% in 2021 vs. 80% in 2020).

New survey findings share that 78% of American employees feel empowered to let someone at their company know when they aren’t feeling physically or mentally well, up from 40% in 2020. These findings are from a U.S. employee wellness survey commissioned by TELUS International, a leading global customer experience and digital solutions provider.

“In this age of technology and social connection we are all experiencing the significant impact of the global pandemic in real time around the clock, as well as on a sustained basis as we collectively navigate this fourth wave. These factors have served to amplify the stressors and emotional tolls the pandemic has brought as well as the disruptions to our routines and day-to-day experiences, including how and where we work,” said Marilyn Tyfting, chief corporate officer of TELUS International. “The result has been a much needed shift in the past year from a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ attitude to a ‘do ask, do tell and let’s talk’ mindset that has transformed the way society perceives and discusses mental health, both more generally and in the context of the workplace. Employees need, and are increasingly asking for, resources to help them cope with mental health challenges, and companies are responding by enhancing the breadth and scope of programs and services they provide, as well as making them more accessible.”

Survey reveals employee insights on work-life flexibility

The majority of employees continue to believe it is important (88% in 2021, 97% in 2020) that a company prioritizes its employees’ mental health, and survey results indicate that employees believe companies are doing more to meet their mental health needs. The majority of respondents (86%) shared that having more flexibility in their working hours would positively impact their mental health, and when asked if their employer is allowing enough flexibility in their schedules to maintain physical and mental health, 67% answered yes (vs. 55% in 2020).