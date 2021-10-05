DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Study massive shortage of care places by 2040 reveals bulwiengesa study 05.10.2021 / 12:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Study examines general demographic trends and presents the first in-depth analysis of the current care home market and construction activity

- Without a dramatic increase in construction, the German care home market will have a shortage of 168,000 care places by 2040

- The occupancy rate of available places in fully inpatient care has already reached 92.3 per cent

- 29.0 per cent of the 15,400 care homes in Germany are more than 40 years old

- Cureus is the market leader in developing new and urgently needed care places

Hamburg, 5 October 2021. According to a new study conducted by bulwiengesa, a leading independent analytics firm for the real estate industry, on behalf of Cureus GmbH, Germany is facing a dramatic shortage of care places. In addition to examining general demographic trends, the study also represents the first detailed assessment of the German care home real estate market in terms of existing and new construction. The complete study is available here: www.cureus.de/en/market-survey.

New construction fails to keep pace with rapidly increasing demand - projected shortage of c. 170,000 care places by 2040

Taking the current volume of care home construction activity as a basis, the shortfall between required and available care places will increase to 168,000 fully inpatient care places by 2040. According to the study's calculations, around 372,000 new care places will be needed by 2040 as a result of demographic developments and another 100,000 will be required to replace places in outdated facilities. At the same time, by maintaining the current rate of new construction of around 16,000 care places per year, the sector will create only 304,000 new care places by 2040. In parallel, the occupancy rate of available places in fully inpatient care has already reached 92.3 per cent today and thus offers virtually no buffer.