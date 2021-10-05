checkAd

Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion with Opening in New Orleans, Louisiana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the opening of a new EchoPark Delivery Center in the New Orleans market. This is EchoPark's first location in the state of Louisiana and 31st EchoPark location to date.

“With the opening of the EchoPark New Orleans Delivery Center, we are excited to provide our guests in the greater New Orleans market with a modern car buying experience that is flexible, seamless, and guest-focused from start to finish,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “As we continue to expand our nationwide reach, each new market introduces a new population of car buyers to our exceptional selection of high-quality, pre-owned vehicles, priced up to $3,000 below the competition.”

EchoPark Automotive guests are able to visit on site or online at EchoPark.com to shop over 10,000 high quality, one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles under original factory warranty, with clean CarFax reports. Our easy, transparent online purchase experience includes below-market, no-haggle pricing (including taxes and fees), a firm trade-in vehicle offer, competitive financing solutions and the ability to choose from a selection of quality vehicle protection plans. After scheduling a pickup appointment at an EchoPark Delivery Center or Retail Sales Center, guests will be greeted by an EchoPark Experience Guide to help answer any questions and finalize all vehicle purchase details before quickly getting them on their way home with their new purchase. With over 15,000 five-star reviews to date, the EchoPark experience is clearly resonating with guests.

“Car buyers in the Louisiana market have already discovered the value of the EchoPark brand, traveling hundreds of miles to save thousands of dollars purchasing a vehicle from one of our two EchoPark retail sales centers in Houston. We are happy to announce that we have reduced that travel time by bringing our flexible, seamless car-buying experience directly to the New Orleans market as we continue to expand our nationwide reach,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.

Following its 2014 launch, EchoPark Automotive has rapidly become one of the pre-owned automotive retail industry’s most prominent success stories. The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 90 percent population coverage by 2025, enabling its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles and generating $14 billion in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025, while driving toward a two million vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity.

