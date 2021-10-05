checkAd

DGAP-News PNE AG: PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 12:55  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal
PNE AG: PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland

05.10.2021 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland

- 20 wind power turbines with 58.8 MW nominal capacity

- PNE Group builds its first turnkey wind farms in Poland

- A total of more than 233 MW has been sold in Poland

Cuxhaven, October 5, 2021 - The PNE Group, an internationally active project developer for wind energy and photovoltaics plants, has achieved further sales success in Poland. The "Krzecin" and "Kuslin" wind farms, with a planned nominal capacity of 58.8 MW, were sold to a subsidiary of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, which is managed by Octopus Renewables Limited, part of the Octopus Energy Group.

Following a number of sales of wind farm projects in Poland in the past, such as the "Jasna" wind farm with a nominal capacity of 132 MW, the recent transactions represent further progress in the Polish market, as they concern PNE's first turnkey projects sold here.

The "Krzecin" wind farm in the North-West of Poland consists of eight Nordex N117 wind turbines with 2.4 MW each and a total nominal capacity of 19.2 MW. Construction of access routes and the 20 km long medium voltage cable route that serves three separate network connection points was taken up in October 2020. It is expected that the wind farm will be commissioned by the end of 2021.

The "Kuslin" wind farm in Western Poland comprises twelve Vestas V126 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3.3 MW each. The wind farm will therefore have a total nominal capacity of 39.6 MW and is expected to be commissioned in mid-2022.

Sevivon Sp. z o.o., a company of the PNE Group based in Poland, had taken over the two projects in the development phase and used its extensive expertise to complete them to a level ready for construction and financing. Funding for both projects was provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and BayernLB. PNE's subsidiary energy consult is going to take care of technical and commercial management of the wind farms, once they have taken up operation.

Seite 1 von 4
PNE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PNE AG: PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal PNE AG: PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland 05.10.2021 / 12:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News PNE Group sells further wind farm …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Starkes Wachstum in allen Kategorien mit Ausnahme rezeptpflichtiger ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings bestätigt ihr 'Investment Grade' Emittentenrating BBB- mit stabilem ...
CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensiviert Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive und ernennt Georg Schattney zum ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:55 UhrDGAP-News: PNE AG: PNE-Gruppe verkauft weitere Windparkprojekte in Polen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Energie-Top-Picks: Klein, agil und nachhaltig
Frank Fischer | Kommentare
10.09.21Ökoaktien: Schöne grüne Welt(1) 
Smart Investor | Kommentare