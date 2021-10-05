DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal PNE AG: PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland 05.10.2021 / 12:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE Group sells further wind farm projects in Poland

- 20 wind power turbines with 58.8 MW nominal capacity

- PNE Group builds its first turnkey wind farms in Poland

- A total of more than 233 MW has been sold in Poland

Cuxhaven, October 5, 2021 - The PNE Group, an internationally active project developer for wind energy and photovoltaics plants, has achieved further sales success in Poland. The "Krzecin" and "Kuslin" wind farms, with a planned nominal capacity of 58.8 MW, were sold to a subsidiary of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, which is managed by Octopus Renewables Limited, part of the Octopus Energy Group.

Following a number of sales of wind farm projects in Poland in the past, such as the "Jasna" wind farm with a nominal capacity of 132 MW, the recent transactions represent further progress in the Polish market, as they concern PNE's first turnkey projects sold here.

The "Krzecin" wind farm in the North-West of Poland consists of eight Nordex N117 wind turbines with 2.4 MW each and a total nominal capacity of 19.2 MW. Construction of access routes and the 20 km long medium voltage cable route that serves three separate network connection points was taken up in October 2020. It is expected that the wind farm will be commissioned by the end of 2021.

The "Kuslin" wind farm in Western Poland comprises twelve Vestas V126 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3.3 MW each. The wind farm will therefore have a total nominal capacity of 39.6 MW and is expected to be commissioned in mid-2022.

Sevivon Sp. z o.o., a company of the PNE Group based in Poland, had taken over the two projects in the development phase and used its extensive expertise to complete them to a level ready for construction and financing. Funding for both projects was provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and BayernLB. PNE's subsidiary energy consult is going to take care of technical and commercial management of the wind farms, once they have taken up operation.