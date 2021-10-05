checkAd

[iliad press release] Press release relating to the squeeze-out procedure for the shares of iliad following the simplified tender offer initiated by Holdco II

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 12:59  |  42   |   |   

 

This Press Release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities.

PRESS RELEASE DATED OCTOBER 5TH, 2021

RELATING TO THE SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE FOR THE SHARES OF ILIAD 

FOLLOWING THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER

INITIATED BY HOLDCO II

AMOUNT OF INDEMNIFICATION:

182 euros per Iliad share


AMF


This press release was prepared and distributed by HoldCo II in accordance with the provisions of Article 237-3 III of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”) and Article 9 of the AMF instruction no. 2006-07 relating to public tender offers.

Target company: Iliad, a French public limited company (société anonyme) with a board of directors and a share capital of €14,901,666, having its registered office located at 16 rue de la Ville L’Évêque, 75008 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 342 376 332 (the “Company” or “Iliad”) and whose shares are listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0004035913, mnemonic “ILD” (the “Shares”).

Offeror: HoldCo II, a simplified joint stock company (société par actions simplifiée) with a share capital of €552,672, having its registered office located at 16 rue de la Ville L’Évêque, 75008 Paris, and registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 844 857 268 (“HoldCo II” or the “Offeror”).

Terms and conditions of the squeeze-out:

Following the simplified tender offer for the Shares initiated by the Offeror, which was cleared by the AMF on September 7th, 2021 (AMF decision no. 221C2323 of September 7th, 2021) (the “Tender Offer”) and which was carried out from September 9th, 2021 to September 24th, 2021 (included), the Offeror holds directly 57,568,859 Shares and voting rights of the Company, representing 96.40% of the share capital and 96.17% of the voting rights of the Company1.

By letter dated October 4th, 2021, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Société Générale, acting on behalf of the Offeror, informed the AMF of the Offeror’s decision to implement the squeeze-out procedure for the Shares of the Company not held by the Offeror, as the Offeror had expressed its intention to do so in the offer document relating to the Tender Offer, which received from the AMF visa no. 21-386 dated September 7th, 2021 (the “Offer Document”).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

[iliad press release] Press release relating to the squeeze-out procedure for the shares of iliad following the simplified tender offer initiated by Holdco II   This Press Release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. PRESS RELEASE DATED OCTOBER 5TH, 2021 RELATING TO THE SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE FOR THE SHARES OF ILIAD  FOLLOWING THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER INITIATED BY HOLDCO II …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...