[iliad press release] Press release relating to the squeeze-out procedure for the shares of iliad following the simplified tender offer initiated by Holdco II

FOLLOWING THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER

INITIATED BY HOLDCO II

AMOUNT OF INDEMNIFICATION:



182 euros per Iliad share





AMF





This press release was prepared and distributed by HoldCo II in accordance with the provisions of Article 237-3 III of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”) and Article 9 of the AMF instruction no. 2006-07 relating to public tender offers.

Target company : Iliad, a French public limited company (société anonyme) with a board of directors and a share capital of €14,901,666, having its registered office located at 16 rue de la Ville L’Évêque, 75008 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 342 376 332 (the “Company” or “Iliad”) and whose shares are listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0004035913, mnemonic “ILD” (the “Shares”).

Offeror : HoldCo II, a simplified joint stock company (société par actions simplifiée) with a share capital of €552,672, having its registered office located at 16 rue de la Ville L’Évêque, 75008 Paris, and registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 844 857 268 (“HoldCo II” or the “Offeror”).

Terms and conditions of the squeeze-out:

Following the simplified tender offer for the Shares initiated by the Offeror, which was cleared by the AMF on September 7th, 2021 (AMF decision no. 221C2323 of September 7th, 2021) (the “Tender Offer”) and which was carried out from September 9th, 2021 to September 24th, 2021 (included), the Offeror holds directly 57,568,859 Shares and voting rights of the Company, representing 96.40% of the share capital and 96.17% of the voting rights of the Company1.

By letter dated October 4th, 2021, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Société Générale, acting on behalf of the Offeror, informed the AMF of the Offeror’s decision to implement the squeeze-out procedure for the Shares of the Company not held by the Offeror, as the Offeror had expressed its intention to do so in the offer document relating to the Tender Offer, which received from the AMF visa no. 21-386 dated September 7th, 2021 (the “Offer Document”).