Atos announces world-first carbon neutral detection and response cybersecurity services

Atos cloud-based MDR Service already benefits from an ecodesign and ecoarchitecture that is low carbon by design. Today Atos is taking its commitment a step further by ensuring that it is 100% carbon neutral across the entire carbon footprint lifecycle: supply chain, transportation, operations, end of life.

Paris , October 5, 2021 – As part of its global "Cyber Day", Atos today announces that its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, a cloud-native cybersecurity offering that offers next-generation threat defense to organizations, is now 100% carbon neutral , making this a major step in Atos’ Digital Security NetZero journey.

By completing the decarbonization of one of its key cybersecurity offerings, Atos once again sets the highest standard for the industry. In line with its solid strategic ambition to accelerate the fight against climate change, the Group strives to decrease the carbon footprint of all its solutions – and cybersecurity is no exception.

More specifically, this represents an exciting first step towards the ambition of having a 100% carbon neutral, comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. Over the coming months and few years, Atos will continue to reduce the energy footprint of its cybersecurity services and products and provide increasingly "green" solutions so that the fight against cyber threats runs hand-in-hand with protecting the planet.

"Climate change and cybersecurity are both significant challenges we face today. Atos is dedicated to making the digital world a safer place, and for us, this also means preserving our planet. So, while we fight the many cyber threats to our digital world, it is crucial to keep an eye on the impact it has on our natural resources. For this reason, and in line with Atos' raising decarbonization ambition, starting last month, we have offset the emissions generated by the Atos MDR service. Our Digital Security teams have also begun to optimize the ecodesign of our cybersecurity products to reduce the footprint of their emissions, and several of our other cybersecurity services will follow suit. This is a first step, and we are proud to have taken it!" said Zeina Zakhour, Atos Digital Security CTO.

Atos MDR offers multi-vector threat detection, auto threat containment, and full-service response to uncover complex, covert attack behavior and contain threats in real-time, while incident responders validate and remediate the threats. It combines the power of Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, and Edge computing. Atos’ 15 next-generation SOCs strategically placed across the globe offer clients a bespoke MDR service to protect from cyber threats on public, hybrid and multi-cloud, and on-premise environments.

This approach is supported by a worldwide network of 6,000 security experts with deep industry-vertical expertise to offer a unique end-to-end cybersecurity journey to national and global clients across all sectors. More information: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-detection-and-res ...

