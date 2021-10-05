checkAd

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Announces Director of Acquisitions, Robert Richardson

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSVI) has hired medical marijuana veteran, Robert Richardson, to launch MSVI's market and sales plan of securing acquisitions of income producing marijuana related firms.

James Hancock, CEO and Chairman, says, "Mr. Richardson has invaluable experience, knowledge, and contacts working with cultivators, distributors, processors, and retailers in the marijuana industry. His tremendous sales experience in the medical supplies and cannabis industry will increase our success in the acquisition of income producing private companies."

Mr. Richardson has spent 10 years within the medical marijuana industry as a grower, distributor, and consultant. Mr. Richardson also provided oversight and medical monitoring of its use to medical staff in California as a natural pharmaceutical when used under physician directive for the treatment of intractable pain, status epileptics, and terminal anxiety/depression.

In addition, Mr. Richardson spent the last 12 years in the medical business including the management of hundreds of staff members, nursing staff, and medical doctors through day-to-day events as well as through natural disasters including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Richardson started his sales career selling fungal metabolite polypeptide and polysaccaride containing products to the naturopathic medical community for use in alternative medical treatments, as well as for use as natural performance enhancing products among elite athletes. Mr. Richardson fought on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the state of California as an emergency relief nurse, following the worst outbreaks in the state, often in institutional settings such as SUPERMAX prisons.

About Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI)

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) is a publicly held company actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in the marijuana industry. The Company will incubate rapidly growing cannabis businesses with the opportunity of being a controlled subsidiary of a publicly held company that focuses on capital raise, management selection, financial planning, restructuring, marketing/sales support, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The owners and management team of a private expanding marijuana company will now be able to generate value ownership by being common shareholders of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:MSVI). In addition, acquisitions by MSVI will offer private company management, employees, investors, and existing shareholders an alternative exit strategy for the time earned and the capital invested into their emerging company. MSVI is immersed in a vibrant business, and creation-oriented environment where the company has access relationships with top SEC attorneys, accounting firms, investment bankers, and qualified management teams.

