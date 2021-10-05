Lutris Pharma Initiates Part Two of its Phase 1/2 Trial of LUT014 To Treat Radiation Dermatitis in Breast Cancer Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced that, based on the compelling results observed in part one, it has initiated part two of its phase 1/2 trial of lead compound, LUT014, a topically applied, novel B-Raf inhibitor, for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis (RD) in breast cancer patients.

Part two of the phase 1/2 study is expected to enroll a total of 20 patients (10 per part) and is designed to evaluate the efficacy of topically administered LUT014 in breast cancer patients with RD. Patients in the part two, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either topically administered LUT014 or placebo for 28 days, followed by a 2-month follow-up period.

The primary endpoint of part two is the change in severity of radiation dermatitis based on a self-reporting Dermatology Life Quality Index (QoL) questionnaire at 14 days. Secondary endpoints include change in the severity of radiation dermatitis based on the Dermatology QoL questionnaire and the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events as assessed by the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) grading scale from baseline to 12 weeks.

"The fact that we have been able to begin the blinded part two portion of our phase 1/2 study of LUT014 to treat RD earlier than we had originally anticipated, is a direct reflection of the strong results observed in part one and gives us additional confidence in the potential of this important therapy," stated Ben Corn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lutris Pharma. "There remains a significant unmet need among patients with breast cancer who suffer from RD. It is estimated that approximately 50% of cancer patients are treated with radiation therapy, annually. Of these, most patients experience some form of RD. LUT014 aims to balance the destruction of cells in the basal layer of the skin by enhancing cell proliferation, thus potentially reversing the effects of RD. We, therefore, believe that LUT104 may have a significant impact on this patient population, for whom there are currently no approved treatment options."