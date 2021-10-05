J2 Global Completes Four Acquisitions and a Divestiture in Q3 2021

The acquisitions listed below grow J2’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand J2’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), announced today that it completed four acquisitions and a divestiture in the third quarter of 2021.

Broadband (USA)

BigLinker (asset) Technology (USA)

Diabetes Daily (asset) Health (USA)

Arthur L. Davis Publishing Agency, Inc. (stock) Health (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to J2 Global is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

In addition, J2 Global announced that it completed a divestiture of a collection of B2B cloud-based data backup businesses operating under the LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync and KeepItSafe brands.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and Consensus, eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 Global reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 Global had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2 Global, please visit www.j2global.com.

On September 21, 2021, J2 Global announced that its Board of Directors approved its previously announced separation into two independent publicly traded companies – J2 Global, Inc. and Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. The separation is expected to be completed on October 7, 2021.

Following the separation, J2 Global, Inc. will be renamed Ziff Davis, Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZD.”

