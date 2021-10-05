Can-Fite to Present at H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 12, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5 th Annual NASH Investor Conference at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The virtual conference will feature a panel discussion by several renowned key opinion leaders in NASH. Management will conduct virtual 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.

NASH is a clear and urgent unmet medical need, as there currently is no U.S. approved drug to treat the disease. As of 2016, NASH was the leading cause for liver transplants among women and second leading cause for liver transplants overall. NASH is expected to become the leading indication for liver transplants in males as well. The NIH estimates the incidence of NASH in the U.S. at 2-5% of the population. Incidence is increasing based on rising obesity rates. By 2025, the addressable pharmaceutical market for NASH is estimated to reach $35-40 billion.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) (TASE:CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.