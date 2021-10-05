checkAd

POSaBIT and Alpine IQ Announce Point of Sale Loyalty Integration

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce a deep integration partnership with Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers. This two-way integration at the point of sale allows for a frictionless experience for customers and dispensaries. It also provides dispensaries a 360° program, enabling them to cultivate unmatched guest loyalty and drive incremental sales.

Enabling loyalty rewards to be passed directly to the point of sale for redemption are among the many integration benefits between POSaBIT and Alpine IQ. This synergy enables budtenders and associates to easily sign up guests for their loyalty program during the transaction. The dispensary is able to capture meaningful insight and leverage it to delight their guests, driving satisfaction and elevating the overall experience.

“We could not be happier with what we’ve accomplished with the wonderful Alpine IQ team. They have been an incredible partner and together we have created a fantastic two-way integration,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “We know that retailers across the country will absolutely adore the experience we’re now offering.”

“The Alpine IQ POSaBIT integration radically improves the overall capabilities available to retailers who are serious about long term growth,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “We are excited to partner with a technology vendor focused on delivering the rapid innovations operators need to grow effectively in highly competitive markets.”

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, and emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

