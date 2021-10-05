checkAd

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta
 Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

