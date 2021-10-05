Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.