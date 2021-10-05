checkAd

Taysha Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights to Clinical-Stage AAV9 Gene Therapy Program for CLN7 Disease, a Research Collaboration with UTSW to Develop Next-Generation Construct for CLN7 and a Grant Award to Batten Hope

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has obtained an exclusive option from UT Southwestern (UTSW) to license worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy replacement program for the treatment of CLN7 disease. The company has also entered into a research collaboration with UTSW to develop a next-generation construct for the treatment of CLN7 disease, which is expected to improve potency, safety profile, packaging efficiency and manufacturability over the first-generation construct. Completion of the next-generation construct design is anticipated by year-end 2021, with commercial-grade GMP material expected in 2022.

The first-generation construct for the CLN7 program was developed in the laboratory of Steven Gray, Ph.D., Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Chief Scientific Advisor for Taysha, with financial support from Mila’s Miracle and Batten Hope, the leading CLN7 patient advocacy groups. The CLN7 program is currently in a Phase 1 clinical proof-of-concept trial run by UTSW, and Taysha expects the availability of preliminary human proof-of-concept clinical safety and efficacy data from the first-generation construct by year-end 2021. Taysha intends to initiate a planned pivotal trial using a next-generation construct in 2022, with reference to the human proof-of-concept clinical data being generated from the first-generation construct.

In addition, Taysha has provided a grant to Batten Hope to support patient awareness, disease education and newborn screening initiatives.

CLN7 disease is a rare, fatal and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease that is a form of Batten disease. CLN7 is caused by autosomal recessive mutations in the MFSD8 gene that results in lysosomal dysfunction. Disease onset occurs around two to five years of age, with death often ensuing in young adolescence. Patients experience gradual nerve cell loss in certain parts of the brain and typically present with seizures, vision loss, speech impairment and mental and motor regression. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat CLN7 disease, which impacts an estimated 4,000 patients globally.

Seite 1 von 5


Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights to Clinical-Stage AAV9 Gene Therapy Program for CLN7 Disease, a Research Collaboration with UTSW to Develop Next-Generation Construct for CLN7 and a Grant Award to Batten Hope Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for TSHA-101 for the Treatment of Infantile GM2 Gangliosidosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Healthcare Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Taysha Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for TSHA-102 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Positive Preclinical Data for TSHA-104 Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential in SURF1-associated Leigh Syndrome in Journal Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-102 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten