Taysha Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights to Clinical-Stage AAV9 Gene Therapy Program for CLN7 Disease, a Research Collaboration with UTSW to Develop Next-Generation Construct for CLN7 and a Grant Award to Batten Hope

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has obtained an exclusive option from UT Southwestern (UTSW) to license worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy replacement program for the treatment of CLN7 disease. The company has also entered into a research collaboration with UTSW to develop a next-generation construct for the treatment of CLN7 disease, which is expected to improve potency, safety profile, packaging efficiency and manufacturability over the first-generation construct. Completion of the next-generation construct design is anticipated by year-end 2021, with commercial-grade GMP material expected in 2022.

The first-generation construct for the CLN7 program was developed in the laboratory of Steven Gray, Ph.D., Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Chief Scientific Advisor for Taysha, with financial support from Mila’s Miracle and Batten Hope, the leading CLN7 patient advocacy groups. The CLN7 program is currently in a Phase 1 clinical proof-of-concept trial run by UTSW, and Taysha expects the availability of preliminary human proof-of-concept clinical safety and efficacy data from the first-generation construct by year-end 2021. Taysha intends to initiate a planned pivotal trial using a next-generation construct in 2022, with reference to the human proof-of-concept clinical data being generated from the first-generation construct.

In addition, Taysha has provided a grant to Batten Hope to support patient awareness, disease education and newborn screening initiatives.

CLN7 disease is a rare, fatal and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease that is a form of Batten disease. CLN7 is caused by autosomal recessive mutations in the MFSD8 gene that results in lysosomal dysfunction. Disease onset occurs around two to five years of age, with death often ensuing in young adolescence. Patients experience gradual nerve cell loss in certain parts of the brain and typically present with seizures, vision loss, speech impairment and mental and motor regression. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat CLN7 disease, which impacts an estimated 4,000 patients globally.