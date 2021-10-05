checkAd

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Corporate Restructuring to Prioritize Late-Stage Clinical Development of GEM103 for Geographic Atrophy

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced a corporate restructuring, including several executive officer transitions, to prioritize assets and focus on initiating and executing GEM103’s resource-intensive pivotal trial in geographic atrophy (GA).

“Given the positive safety, biomarkers data, and pharmacokinetics observed in analyses of the initial ReGAtta study data, Gemini Therapeutics conducted a strategic review to ensure that its resources are utilized in the most efficient manner to maximize value for its shareholders. Therefore, we are shifting Gemini’s focus from a research and development organization to exclusively become a development-stage company. Gemini will concentrate its resources to advance GEM103 for the treatment of genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GEM103 has the potential to be a best-in-class complement regulator for the treatment of GA,” said Jason Meyenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. “We are planning to initiate a controlled study of GEM103 in GA in early-2022, and are currently engaging with regulators regarding the design of our late-stage clinical development program.”

Corporate Restructuring and Leadership Transitions

As part of the Company’s restructuring, Gemini’s research and non-clinical programs will be ceased, including activities associated with gene therapy programs and translational research on Complement Factor H (CFH) and Complement Factor I (CFI). The Company will accordingly reduce employee headcount by 20% compared to planned 2021 year-end headcount, including the elimination or transition of certain leadership positions.

  • Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., Gemini’s Chair of the Board, will transition to serve as Executive Chair to further support and partner with the management team through these transitions.
  • Avner Ingerman, M.D., has been promoted to serve as Gemini’s Chief Development Officer, taking on strategic development functions and oversight including regulatory affairs and medical affairs responsibilities.
  • Brian Piekos, Chief Financial Officer, will now additionally serve as Chief Business Officer and assumes additional leadership responsibilities for various functions including manufacturing, business development, and investor relations.
  • Marissa Volpe and Patrick Truesdell will join the Company as Gemini’s Vice President of Clinical Operations and Vice President of Finance & Controller, respectively.
  • The roles of Chief Scientific Officer and Chief People Officer, held by Walter Strapps, Ph.D. and Precillia Redmond, respectively, will be eliminated by the end of the year.

Mr. Meyenburg concluded, “I want to acknowledge that this strategic transition directly impacts members of our team who played a critical role in elevating our understanding of the role of CFH in several disease conditions and advancing GEM103 into the clinic. I am grateful to the entire research team, Walter, and Precillia for their meaningful contributions, valuable partnership, and dedication to Gemini’s shared goals.”

