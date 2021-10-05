Gemini Therapeutics Announces Corporate Restructuring to Prioritize Late-Stage Clinical Development of GEM103 for Geographic Atrophy

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced a corporate restructuring, including several executive officer transitions, to prioritize assets and focus on initiating and executing GEM103’s resource-intensive pivotal trial in geographic atrophy (GA).

“Given the positive safety, biomarkers data, and pharmacokinetics observed in analyses of the initial ReGAtta study data, Gemini Therapeutics conducted a strategic review to ensure that its resources are utilized in the most efficient manner to maximize value for its shareholders. Therefore, we are shifting Gemini’s focus from a research and development organization to exclusively become a development-stage company. Gemini will concentrate its resources to advance GEM103 for the treatment of genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GEM103 has the potential to be a best-in-class complement regulator for the treatment of GA,” said Jason Meyenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. “We are planning to initiate a controlled study of GEM103 in GA in early-2022, and are currently engaging with regulators regarding the design of our late-stage clinical development program.”