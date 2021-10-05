checkAd

AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the company has granted non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 201,750 shares of the company’s common stock to eight new employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2019 Inducement Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees’ acceptance of employment with the company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors. The stock options were granted on Oct. 1, 2021, with an exercise price of $5.64 per share, representing the closing price of AVROBIO’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date.

The stock option awards have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employees’ new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the option awards is subject to continued service with AVROBIO by the employee through the applicable vesting dates.

About AVROBIO
 Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Our ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by our industry leading plato gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “designed to,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy for and the potential therapeutic benefits of our prospective product candidates, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, timing and likelihood of success, the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs and the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Results in preclinical or early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Seite 1 von 3
AVROBIO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the company has granted non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...