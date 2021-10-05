Aleafia Health Builds on Adult-use Momentum with Retailer Harvest Party

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) hosted a second annual adult-use retailer harvest party at its outdoor cultivation facility, with over 300 cannabis store owners, managers, budtenders and industry leaders attending. The two-day conference included retailer tours at the 86 acre outdoor site in Port Perry, Ont. and education sessions featuring the company’s cultivation methods and proprietary cultivars that make up its growing cannabis product portfolio.



“It was a privilege to provide a behind the scenes look at our outdoor cultivation facility and see firsthand the strong engagement and relationships we are building with cannabis retailers in Canada’s largest market. Month over month, we continue to increase our market share and develop a meaningful following for our Sunday Market brand family,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.