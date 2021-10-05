checkAd

Aleafia Health Builds on Adult-use Momentum with Retailer Harvest Party

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) hosted a second annual adult-use retailer harvest party at its outdoor cultivation facility, with over 300 cannabis store owners, managers, budtenders and industry leaders attending. The two-day conference included retailer tours at the 86 acre outdoor site in Port Perry, Ont. and education sessions featuring the company’s cultivation methods and proprietary cultivars that make up its growing cannabis product portfolio.

“It was a privilege to provide a behind the scenes look at our outdoor cultivation facility and see firsthand the strong engagement and relationships we are building with cannabis retailers in Canada’s largest market. Month over month, we continue to increase our market share and develop a meaningful following for our Sunday Market brand family,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

The Company has realized another strong period of sequential growth in adult-use sales in the quarter ending September 30, 2021, following a 93% increase in adult-use net revenue during Q2 2021. The growth has been in part driven by its everyday cannabis brand Divvy, with several important additional listings secured in Ontario launching October, including:

  • Black Widow CBD 14g Dried Flower: Capitalizing on a gap in the product landscape for large format CBD-dominant dried flower, black widow is a terpene rich, indica-dominant cultivar and long-standing signature strain for Aleafia Health’s medical patients.
  • FLO 14g Dried Flower: Flo’s high-potency and unique terpene profile makes it a highly sought-after cultivar now available for the first time in the Ontario market, following a successful Alberta launch.

Part of the Sunday Market brand family which features five distinct brands with differentiated products tailored to specific consumer segments, Divvy leverages Aleafia Health’s core competitive advantage of low-cost cultivation both at its Niagara Greenhouse and Port Perry outdoor cultivation facility. Also poised for a successful outdoor cultivation harvest, the Company completed planting at the 86-acre site over a month earlier than in 2020.

