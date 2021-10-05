U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements In Connection With Transformative Acquisitions
HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets (the “Acquired Assets”) from Lubbock Energy Partners LLC, Synergy Offshore LLC, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Energy will issue 19,905,736 shares of common stock, pay $1.25 million of cash, and assume $3.3 million of indebtedness from the Sellers, equating to a total consideration of $99.5 million using U.S. Energy’s closing stock price on October 1, 2021 (the “Consideration” and the “Transactions”). Upon completion of the Transactions, the Sellers will own approximately 80.8% and existing U.S. Energy shareholders will own approximately 19.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.
The Acquired Assets represent a diversified, conventional portfolio of operated, producing, low decline oil-weighted assets across the Rockies, West Texas, Eagle Ford, and Mid-Continent. The Transactions, which were unanimously approved by U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors, will create a diversified, low-leverage, free cash flow generating U.S. independent oil and natural gas company focused on continued consolidation. The Acquired Assets have a low-decline profile while generating stable free cash flows with low capital intensity, consistent with U.S. Energy’s cash flow focused business model. U.S. Energy also expects to have improved access to lower cost capital.
Transaction Highlights:
- Positions pro forma U.S. Energy to be a low-cost consolidator through increased scale, a strong balance sheet, improved access to lower cost capital, a proven management team and a bolstered Board.
- Increases estimated average daily production 377% from 380 Boe/d to 1,814 Boe/d (July 2021 average).
- Increases July 1, 2021 estimated internal Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) PV-10 reserves by approximately 316% from $31 million to $129 million at spot pricing as of September 27, 2021.
- Increases July 1, 2021 estimated internal PDP reserves 311% from 1,659 Mboe (79% oil) to 6,817 Mboe (80% oil) at spot pricing as of September 27, 2021.
- Management estimates that the transactions will be 19% accretive to cash flow per share in 2022.
- Improved operating margins driven by lower blended operating costs and overhead synergies.
- Pro forma company to immediately generate meaningful free cash flow.
- Strong pro forma cash position of approximately $4.0 million with zero net debt.
Pro forma for the Transactions, Ryan Smith will continue as CEO of the Company and John Weinzierl, an owner of one of the Sellers, will join the Board of Directors as Chairman. Mr. Weinzierl is an experienced energy professional, having co-founded Memorial Resource Development LLC while leading the public listing of two of its subsidiaries (collectively “MRD”). Prior to MRD, Mr. Weinzierl was a partner with NGP Energy Capital Management.
