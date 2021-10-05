U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements In Connection With Transformative Acquisitions

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets (the “Acquired Assets”) from Lubbock Energy Partners LLC, Synergy Offshore LLC, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Energy will issue 19,905,736 shares of common stock, pay $1.25 million of cash, and assume $3.3 million of indebtedness from the Sellers, equating to a total consideration of $99.5 million using U.S. Energy’s closing stock price on October 1, 2021 (the “Consideration” and the “Transactions”). Upon completion of the Transactions, the Sellers will own approximately 80.8% and existing U.S. Energy shareholders will own approximately 19.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

The Acquired Assets represent a diversified, conventional portfolio of operated, producing, low decline oil-weighted assets across the Rockies, West Texas, Eagle Ford, and Mid-Continent. The Transactions, which were unanimously approved by U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors, will create a diversified, low-leverage, free cash flow generating U.S. independent oil and natural gas company focused on continued consolidation. The Acquired Assets have a low-decline profile while generating stable free cash flows with low capital intensity, consistent with U.S. Energy’s cash flow focused business model. U.S. Energy also expects to have improved access to lower cost capital.