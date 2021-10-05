checkAd

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements In Connection With Transformative Acquisitions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets (the “Acquired Assets”) from Lubbock Energy Partners LLC, Synergy Offshore LLC, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Energy will issue 19,905,736 shares of common stock, pay $1.25 million of cash, and assume $3.3 million of indebtedness from the Sellers, equating to a total consideration of $99.5 million using U.S. Energy’s closing stock price on October 1, 2021 (the “Consideration” and the “Transactions”). Upon completion of the Transactions, the Sellers will own approximately 80.8% and existing U.S. Energy shareholders will own approximately 19.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.  

The Acquired Assets represent a diversified, conventional portfolio of operated, producing, low decline oil-weighted assets across the Rockies, West Texas, Eagle Ford, and Mid-Continent. The Transactions, which were unanimously approved by U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors, will create a diversified, low-leverage, free cash flow generating U.S. independent oil and natural gas company focused on continued consolidation. The Acquired Assets have a low-decline profile while generating stable free cash flows with low capital intensity, consistent with U.S. Energy’s cash flow focused business model. U.S. Energy also expects to have improved access to lower cost capital.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Positions pro forma U.S. Energy to be a low-cost consolidator through increased scale, a strong balance sheet, improved access to lower cost capital, a proven management team and a bolstered Board.
  • Increases estimated average daily production 377% from 380 Boe/d to 1,814 Boe/d (July 2021 average).
  • Increases July 1, 2021 estimated internal Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) PV-10 reserves by approximately 316% from $31 million to $129 million at spot pricing as of September 27, 2021.
  • Increases July 1, 2021 estimated internal PDP reserves 311% from 1,659 Mboe (79% oil) to 6,817 Mboe (80% oil) at spot pricing as of September 27, 2021.
  • Management estimates that the transactions will be 19% accretive to cash flow per share in 2022.
  • Improved operating margins driven by lower blended operating costs and overhead synergies.
  • Pro forma company to immediately generate meaningful free cash flow.
  • Strong pro forma cash position of approximately $4.0 million with zero net debt.

Pro forma for the Transactions, Ryan Smith will continue as CEO of the Company and John Weinzierl, an owner of one of the Sellers, will join the Board of Directors as Chairman. Mr. Weinzierl is an experienced energy professional, having co-founded Memorial Resource Development LLC while leading the public listing of two of its subsidiaries (collectively “MRD”). Prior to MRD, Mr. Weinzierl was a partner with NGP Energy Capital Management.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements In Connection With Transformative Acquisitions HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets (the “Acquired …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...