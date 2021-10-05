checkAd

InQlusiv Selects QOMPLX in New Partnership to Support Parametric Insurance Options in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

The Q:INSURANCE Underwriting Decision Platform will be used in an inaugural partnership with InQlusiv to help small and mid-size businesses in the U.S. to rebuild & recover from pandemic impacts

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, is proud to announce the expansion and use of its groundbreaking Q:INSURANCE Underwriting Decision Platform into the U.S. market for parametric insurance offerings. QOMPLX is a market leader in real-time data decision and analytics, with a configurable and automated platform to rate, bind, and issue policies.  This advanced technology supports new U.S. parametric coverage insurance policies, initially through a partnership with InQlusiv.

The technology, powered by QOMPLX’s underlying Q:OS platform, allows insurance industry Managing General Agencies (MGAs) and brokers to automate the underwriting process and rules. Advanced analytics capabilities enhance risk management intelligence for selection and data-driven decision-making.
  
Alastair Speare-Cole, President and GM, Insurance at QOMPLX said  “Parametric insurance continues to rise in popularity and availability because the protection is simple and payout is based on defined triggers.  We are committed to launching alternative and bespoke protection that is affordable, fast, and painless for insureds.” 

“QOMPLX is InQlusiv LLC’s prime technology partner for parametric insurance. Their ability to parse enormous quantities of data allows more accurate pricing of event driven parametric risk coverage. Consequently, InQlusiv, LLC can offer community-based businesses highly cost competitive parametric insurance coverage,” said Andrew Terrell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of InQlusiv.  “Our partnership with QOMPLX powers the next chapter in the development, distribution and servicing of innovative insurance solutions, allowing us to serve a wider, more diverse and inclusive world.”

InQlusiv is a US-based environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused start-up supported by Lloyd’s of London re/insurance MS Amlin.  InQlusiv is launching offerings in the US, including a digital business interruption policy, and is ultimately concentrated on underinsured communities in the US and the need for simple and affordable cover that can be easily purchased online.

About QOMPLX
QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk.  Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies. 

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter. 

CONTACT:
James Faeh, Director of Corporate Communications 
james.faeh@qomplx.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InQlusiv Selects QOMPLX in New Partnership to Support Parametric Insurance Options in the U.S. The Q:INSURANCE Underwriting Decision Platform will be used in an inaugural partnership with InQlusiv to help small and mid-size businesses in the U.S. to rebuild & recover from pandemic impactsTYSONS, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QOMPLX, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...