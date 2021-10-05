InQlusiv Selects QOMPLX in New Partnership to Support Parametric Insurance Options in the U.S.

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, is proud to announce the expansion and use of its groundbreaking Q:INSURANCE Underwriting Decision Platform into the U.S. market for parametric insurance offerings. QOMPLX is a market leader in real-time data decision and analytics, with a configurable and automated platform to rate, bind, and issue policies. This advanced technology supports new U.S. parametric coverage insurance policies, initially through a partnership with InQlusiv.

The Q:INSURANCE Underwriting Decision Platform will be used in an inaugural partnership with InQlusiv to help small and mid-size businesses in the U.S. to rebuild & recover from pandemic impacts

The technology, powered by QOMPLX’s underlying Q:OS platform, allows insurance industry Managing General Agencies (MGAs) and brokers to automate the underwriting process and rules. Advanced analytics capabilities enhance risk management intelligence for selection and data-driven decision-making.



Alastair Speare-Cole, President and GM, Insurance at QOMPLX said “Parametric insurance continues to rise in popularity and availability because the protection is simple and payout is based on defined triggers. We are committed to launching alternative and bespoke protection that is affordable, fast, and painless for insureds.”

“QOMPLX is InQlusiv LLC’s prime technology partner for parametric insurance. Their ability to parse enormous quantities of data allows more accurate pricing of event driven parametric risk coverage. Consequently, InQlusiv, LLC can offer community-based businesses highly cost competitive parametric insurance coverage,” said Andrew Terrell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of InQlusiv. “Our partnership with QOMPLX powers the next chapter in the development, distribution and servicing of innovative insurance solutions, allowing us to serve a wider, more diverse and inclusive world.”

InQlusiv is a US-based environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused start-up supported by Lloyd’s of London re/insurance MS Amlin. InQlusiv is launching offerings in the US, including a digital business interruption policy, and is ultimately concentrated on underinsured communities in the US and the need for simple and affordable cover that can be easily purchased online.

