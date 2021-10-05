EV Battery Tech Announces Acceptance into the Prestigious Renewable Energy Alliance

The REA is a global organization that advocates and rewards the use of renewable energy. With a grand vision of a completely renewable energy future to regenerate the world, the REA works with ambitious, forward-looking partners who take on the task of defining and forging a sustainable future, rather than hiding from or avoiding it. With climate change and economic oppression among the most important issues being tackled by world leaders, the REA empowers everyone (non-profits, governments, corporations and individuals) to create renewable energy and to promote a completely sustainable and renewable world economy.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC ) (OTCQB: CRYBF ), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies (“ IoniX Pro ”), is proud to announce that EV Battery Tech has been accepted into the prestigious Renewable Energy Alliance (the “ REA ”).

“Our mission is to create programs that incentivize organizations and individuals to create a ripple effect of positive change, especially in the categories of Global Climate Change and World Poverty,” commented Dr. Tom Davis, Chief Renewable Officer of the REA.

“EV Battery Tech has demonstrated an ability to develop leading products and services utilizing cutting edge technology, that we believe will contribute to a better future for everyone,” continued Dr. Davis.

The REA not only lends credibility to EV Battery Tech, but it also opens the doors for collaborations and opportunities worldwide in renewable energy. As batteries are a vital component of any renewable energy operation that relies on intermittent power, the induction into the REA is a significant achievement for EV Battery Tech, which it hopes will pave the way for a new leg of growth globally.

“We are both honored and privileged to join the Renewable Energy Alliance. In addition to the notoriety of being accepted into such a prestigious organization, we are confident that being a part of the REA will open our Company up to many new global opportunities, which we believe will serve as a launch pad for international expansion,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

The REA advocates for, certifies and incentivizes the use of renewable energy, which makes EV Battery Tech a prime candidate for the organization. Utilizing advanced battery technology, the full suite of IoniX Pro’s ESS products are all capable of storing energy derived from renewable sources, making their ESS products a key component for a sustainable future.