Finch Therapeutics Appoints Samuel Allen Hamood to its Board of Directors

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Samuel Allen (Al) Hamood has joined Finch’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hamood is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in finance, business development, corporate strategy, and M&A across several global industry sectors.

“Through the course of his career, Al has been instrumental in developing and driving growth strategies and translating those strategies into operational successes across multiple global industry verticals,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome him to our board and look forward to leveraging his deep finance expertise as we advance our platform and pipeline of investigational microbiome therapeutics.”

“I am greatly impressed by the progress Finch is making in the microbiome therapeutics space, highlighted by their late-stage CP101 program addressing a serious unmet need and their differentiated platform and pipeline with multiple near-term clinical milestones,” said Mr. Hamood. “I look forward to working closely with the management team and my fellow board members to continue executing on Finch’s strategy, with the goal of delivering value to both patients and shareholders.”

Mr. Hamood is currently the President and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of Culligan International, a multi-billion-dollar global consumer water services corporation operating in over 90 countries. Prior to Culligan, Mr. Hamood served as the acting Chief Executive Officer and President of ATI Physical Therapy, where he managed nearly 1,000 clinics and led over 8,000 employees. Before joining ATI, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Change Healthcare, a multi-billion-dollar healthcare technology company. Prior to joining Change Healthcare, Mr. Hamood was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TransUnion, a multinational global information services company. Earlier in his career he held a variety of finance and strategy roles at Hewlett Packard (formerly known as “EDS”), the Walt Disney Company, and Deloitte & Touche.

