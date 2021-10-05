Finch Therapeutics Appoints Samuel Allen Hamood to its Board of Directors

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Samuel Allen (Al) Hamood has joined Finch’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hamood is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in finance, business development, corporate strategy, and M&A across several global industry sectors.



“Through the course of his career, Al has been instrumental in developing and driving growth strategies and translating those strategies into operational successes across multiple global industry verticals,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome him to our board and look forward to leveraging his deep finance expertise as we advance our platform and pipeline of investigational microbiome therapeutics.”