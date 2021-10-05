Innovative Designs Adds Canadian Apparel Agency

Pittsburgh, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCPK: IVDN) has entered into a sales agreement with Canadian-based Junior Trend to represent its Insultex insulation in Canada, Europe, China, and many selected accounts in the United States. They have begun introducing Insultex to some of Canada’s & Europe's best coat companies, to use in their fall 2022 collections.



Steve Shein, President of Junior Trend, commented, “I have been in the coat business for over 30 years. I owned the largest domestic coat manufacturer in Canada. My experience in outerwear brand building has been highly successful and my coat manufacturing experience is extensive. The unique technology used in Insultex shall revolutionize how designers manufacture coats, as one millimeter of thickness shall create the same warmth as a luxury down coat at a fraction of the price. This animal free product is biodegradable & breathable, exactly what the sustainable world is asking for. Imagine a hoodie as warm as a luxury down coat? The possibilities are limitless. I expect to see exponential growth in Insultex sales for the outerwear market.”