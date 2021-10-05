checkAd

Atos provides customers' data sovereignty with new version of its Detection and Response cybersecurity service

Atos MDR services now available from the cloud or on-premises with assurance of data sovereignty

Paris, October 5, 2021 – As part of its global "Cyber Day," Atos today launches a sovereign data version of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service powered by Atos BullSequana S servers. This new offering conforms to data sovereignty  principles by country, and to organizations’ particular data and operational needs. This illustrates the fact that Atos strives to protect its customers' data with cybersecurity solutions tailored to their industry, to legal environment, or to territorial challenges.

Atos’ MDR service brings advanced threat defense to organizations by proactively hunting, validating, containing, and responding to current threats. It is built on the AIsaac platform, a powerhouse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and Edge computing for threat detection and response.

The new ‘sovereign data’ version provides all these features plus ensures that client data remains in a same geography, ensuring physical and operational sovereignty. It brings together the advanced security analytics capabilities of Atos’ MDR service with the exceptional computing power of Atos’ industry leading BullSequana S high density computing servers. By combining CPU and GPU processing power, BullSequana S servers provide performance and scalability to address AI-enabled business practices at both enterprise and department level.

For clients who prefer the service to be delivered from the cloud, Atos, with its worldwide network, can set up a cloud in multiple countries to accommodate different regulations, whether in the European Union, the United States, Asia-Pacific or the Middle East and Africa. This helps clients keep the data within the country. Atos uses Microsoft Azure Gov Cloud for US customers, Microsoft Azure EU cloud instances for Europe, and can deploy its cloud-native MDR on local clouds to meet data sovereignty requirements across the globe.    

"Client needs have been central to our innovation at Atos. Data sovereignty has been a concern for MDR clients from several industries and we have always strived to address those concerns in our cloud-native MDR service models. With the official launch of the sovereign data MDR on BullSequana S servers, this feature becomes accessible to a set of clients that cannot move their sensitive data to the public cloud. We believe that considering customers' local and industry specificities is key to bringing them solutions that address tomorrow's needs. With this launch, we hope to address the stricter data sovereignty regulations that are coming across the globe," said Zeina Zakhour, Atos Digital Security CTO.

With a worldwide network of 6,000 security experts and 15 SOCs operating 24/7 to provide cybersecurity services to national and global clients across all sectors, Atos offers a unique end-to-end cybersecurity journey.

More information: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Lucie Duchateau – lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10

