ChampionX Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada: 1-888-424-8151
International: 1-847-585-4422
Reference: ChampionX conference call number 9163658

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at ChampionXThirdQuarter2021CallReplay. Enter passcode 50239455.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751

 





Disclaimer

