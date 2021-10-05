checkAd

UNITY Biotechnology Announces Positive 12-Week Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of UBX1325 in Advanced Vascular Eye Disease

Evidence of improvement in vision and retinal structure in patients with DME and AMD sustained through 12 weeks

Sustained responses following single treatment with UBX1325 support durability of senolytic therapeutic approach; data builds on previously reported results at 8 weeks

Study remains on track with 24-week data expected before the end of the year

UNITY to host investor call with retinal expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., on October 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced 12-week data from its ongoing Phase 1 safety study of UBX1325 in patients with advanced disease from diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for whom anti-VEGF therapy was no longer considered beneficial. The data show strong and sustained responses following a single injection of UBX1325 out to 12 weeks and add substantively to the previously reported 8-week dataset, which provided initial evidence of efficacy. The 24-week data from the study is expected before the end of the year.

UBX1325, a small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL and the first senolytic drug candidate for ophthalmologic diseases targeting a distinctive biologic pathway from anti-VEGF therapies, continues to be well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities up to 12 weeks. Additionally, UBX1325 showed sustained responses in key clinical measures of disease progression in most patients through 12 weeks, including substantial improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness (CST).

“It is promising to see improvements in vision sustained over three months after a single dose in these patients with advanced vascular eye disease, especially considering that these patients had gone at least six months without standard of care anti-VEGF therapy by this point,” said Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology and director of the Retina Fellowship at University of California, San Francisco. “There are limited treatment options for patients who do not benefit from standard of care, so a novel therapeutic approach like UBX1325 could provide significant benefit as an alternative or complement to anti-VEGF treatments.”

