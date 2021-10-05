Baudax Bio to Present at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that management will give a corporate presentation followed by a question and answer session at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum being held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The presentation will be made available to registered attendees (cost free) for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors . The recording will be archived as part of its C-Suite Series at https://www.channelchek.com/c-suite.