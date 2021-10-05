Dream Finders Homes Acquires the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced today it has acquired the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of privately held Texas homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”), for $471 million in cash at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments.



The acquisition will significantly increase DFH’s geographic operations in the Austin metro area, and will allow DFH to expand into the attractive Texas markets of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Assets acquired include 1,850 home sites, a backlog of 1,845 homes with a value in excess of $1 billion and 5,500 lots under control. As a result of the acquisition, DFH will own or control over 40,000 lots.