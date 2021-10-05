Dream Finders Homes Acquires the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced today it has acquired the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of
privately held Texas homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”), for $471 million in cash at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments.
The acquisition will significantly increase DFH’s geographic operations in the Austin metro area, and will allow DFH to expand into the attractive Texas markets of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Assets acquired include 1,850 home sites, a backlog of 1,845 homes with a value in excess of $1 billion and 5,500 lots under control. As a result of the acquisition, DFH will own or control over 40,000 lots.
Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very excited about the future. MHI has been consistently recognized as one of the nation’s top homebuilders and the company has earned an impeccable reputation over the past 30 years. We believe we can provide capital and efficiencies to help the current team grow well beyond its 2,000 homes produced annually. We also believe we structured the deal in a highly accretive way for DFH shareholders, allowing us to maintain our asset-light business model and generate industry-leading returns on shareholder capital.”
Deal Highlights:
- DFH acquired a backlog of 1,845 units that are expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion over the next 12 to 18 months.
- The majority of the assets acquired are homes under construction, which are anticipated to be delivered from the period immediately after closing and over the next 270 days.
- MHI stakeholders retained approximately $100 million of finished lots previously held on balance sheet, effectively restructuring MHI as an asset-light homebuilder. This land bank structure provides DFH the option to take down the retained home sites over a 2-year period post-acquisition, and will remain in place as a revolving facility to finance MHI’s future land acquisition activity off-balance sheet.
- During a second closing in the fourth quarter of 2021, DFH expects to acquire MHI’s model home portfolio of 90 units with an estimated retail value of $65 million. DFH plans to market this portfolio to investors in a sale and leaseback arrangement, immediately generating significant cash flows that the Company plans to use to pay down its outstanding debt under the unsecured credit facility.
- DFH issued Convertible Preferred Stock that is fully redeemable at the Company’s option in years 4 and 5, with the goal of zero shareholder dilution at a competitive annual rate of 9%.
