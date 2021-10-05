checkAd

Dream Finders Homes Acquires the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced today it has acquired the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of privately held Texas homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”), for $471 million in cash at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments.

The acquisition will significantly increase DFH’s geographic operations in the Austin metro area, and will allow DFH to expand into the attractive Texas markets of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Assets acquired include 1,850 home sites, a backlog of 1,845 homes with a value in excess of $1 billion and 5,500 lots under control. As a result of the acquisition, DFH will own or control over 40,000 lots.

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very excited about the future. MHI has been consistently recognized as one of the nation’s top homebuilders and the company has earned an impeccable reputation over the past 30 years. We believe we can provide capital and efficiencies to help the current team grow well beyond its 2,000 homes produced annually. We also believe we structured the deal in a highly accretive way for DFH shareholders, allowing us to maintain our asset-light business model and generate industry-leading returns on shareholder capital.” 

Deal Highlights: 

  • DFH acquired a backlog of 1,845 units that are expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion over the next 12 to 18 months. 
  • The majority of the assets acquired are homes under construction, which are anticipated to be delivered from the period immediately after closing and over the next 270 days.
  • MHI stakeholders retained approximately $100 million of finished lots previously held on balance sheet, effectively restructuring MHI as an asset-light homebuilder. This land bank structure provides DFH the option to take down the retained home sites over a 2-year period post-acquisition, and will remain in place as a revolving facility to finance MHI’s future land acquisition activity off-balance sheet.
  • During a second closing in the fourth quarter of 2021, DFH expects to acquire MHI’s model home portfolio of 90 units with an estimated retail value of $65 million. DFH plans to market this portfolio to investors in a sale and leaseback arrangement, immediately generating significant cash flows that the Company plans to use to pay down its outstanding debt under the unsecured credit facility. 
  • DFH issued Convertible Preferred Stock that is fully redeemable at the Company’s option in years 4 and 5, with the goal of zero shareholder dilution at a competitive annual rate of 9%.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dream Finders Homes Acquires the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced today it has acquired the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of privately held Texas homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...