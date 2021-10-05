checkAd

View Continues Aviation Sector Expansion with Smart Window Installation at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, continues its aviation sector expansion as airports nationwide seek to modernize their infrastructure for the 21st century. Today the company announced its Smart Windows have been installed at Memphis International Airport (MEM) as part of the Concourse B modernization program to elevate the passenger experience and improve energy-efficiency.

As one of the busiest airports in the country, Memphis International Airport is implementing a multiphase capital improvement plan that includes the consolidation of airline and retail operations into Concourse B as well as higher ceilings, larger gate areas, and moving walkways. As part of the modernization plan, View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of natural light entering the terminal while controlling heat and glare, will be installed throughout the concourse.

“The modernization of the B Concourse will reinvent the Memphis travel experience and welcome millions of travelers to the Memphis community,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO, Memphis International Airport. “View Smart Windows are a key component of this reinvention, ensuring that natural light levels remain ideal for passenger comfort.”

In a study on natural light and the airport experience, passengers who boarded at concourses with View Smart Windows reported a 68 percent higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33 percent more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable. Seats in gates with View windows were also 15 degrees cooler than those with traditional windows, contributing to higher revenue for retailers and to significant energy cost savings due to lower cooling requirements.

“Airports across the country are turning to View to help transform their facilities into smart, sustainable destinations that passengers enjoy and look forward to visiting,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO at View. “Our manufacturing facility is in a suburb of Memphis and the majority of our employees call the area home, so we’re particularly proud to apply our technology to create a world-class experience for travelers visiting Memphis.”

View Smart Windows have been installed at several airports throughout the country, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Memphis International Airport
Founded in 1969, Memphis International Airport (MEM) is located in Shelby County, Tennessee, about 13 miles southeast of downtown Memphis. MEM is the principal air carrier airport serving west Tennessee, north Mississippi, southeast Missouri, and east Arkansas. The airport is the principal hub for FedEx, making it the world busiest cargo airport and the single largest economic engine in the Mid-South. In addition, MEM has served nearly four million commercial passengers a year since 2016.

