Creation Technologies Inc. and IEC Electronics Corp. Announce Completion of Tender Offer

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced the successful completion of the tender offer (the “Offer”) by CTI Acquisition Corp. for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC for a price of $15.35 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on October 4, 2021. Creation expects to complete the acquisition of IEC today through a merger without a vote of IEC stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.



The depository for the Offer has advised Creation that, as of the expiration of the Offer, a total of 7,731,697 shares had been validly tendered into and not validly withdrawn from the Offer, which tendered shares represent approximately 72.5% of IEC’s outstanding shares of common stock and a sufficient number of shares such that the minimum tender condition to the Offer was satisfied. Additionally, the depository has advised that an additional 372,889 shares had been tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery, representing approximately 3.5% of the IEC shares of common stock outstanding. Accordingly, all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn were accepted for payment, and CTI Acquisition Corp. will promptly pay for all such tendered shares in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

As a result of the merger, IEC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Creation. In the merger, each share of common stock of IEC (other than shares (i) owned by IEC’s stockholders who have perfected their statutory rights of appraisal under Delaware law, (ii) then owned by Creation Technologies International Inc. or IEC, or any wholly owned subsidiary thereof, or (iii) irrevocably accepted for purchase in the Offer) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the same $15.35 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, that was paid in the Offer. Following completion of the merger, IEC’s common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, which is expected to take effect later today.