TScan Therapeutics Appoints Heather Savelle as Vice President, Investor Relations

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Heather Savelle as Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Savelle brings to TScan over 20 years of experience in corporate communications and investor relations.

“We are excited to welcome Heather to the TScan team at an important time,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. “Her extensive experience running highly effective investor relations and communications programs in the life sciences industry will be crucial now that we’ve evolved into a publicly traded company and as we approach a series of key development milestones over the near-term.”

“I am excited to join the TScan team as we advance our mission to harness the potential of the human immune system to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients in need,” said Ms. Savelle. “I am grateful to be working alongside an experienced leadership team and supporting the advancement of the Company’s pipeline of liquid and solid tumor candidates with plans to submit IND applications for lead candidates TSC-100 and TSC-101 to the FDA during the fourth quarter. I look forward to regularly communicating our progress with the investment community.”

Prior to joining TScan, Ms. Savelle was a Managing Director at Argot Partners, LLC where she provided strategic communications counsel to biotechnology companies across all stages of development and commercialization. Before joining Argot Partners, Ms. Savelle was Senior Vice President at MacDougall Biomedical Communications. Prior to that, Ms. Savelle held positions of increasing responsibility for various small, mid- and large cap biotechnology and life sciences companies including Targacept, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Dynogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Millennium Pharmaceuticals (now part of Takeda Oncology). Ms. Savelle holds a B.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

