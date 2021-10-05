Munich (ots) - Elatec's TWN4 USB Front Reader makes it easy to retrofit

authentication solutions with a plug & play solution. Elatec has now been

granted a patent in Europe and the USA for the reader's USB rotary connector.

This enables a unique 360° mounting of the reader. With this extraordinary

solution, the company once again demonstrates its innovation and customer

orientation.



A USB interface is all that is needed for fast, easy set-up of authentication

solutions for applications such as secure printing or single sign-on. The TWN4

USB Front Reader from Elatec can simply be plugged into any device. Plug & play

set-up also works when space is tight, for example, due to structural conditions

or proximity to other devices. This is because the RFID (Radio-Frequency

Identification) reader is equipped with a patented USB rotary connector, the

only one on the market that allows 360° mounting. This means that the extremely

compact reader (with dimensions of just 60 mm x 39 mm x 16.5 mm) can fit

anywhere.





In addition, the TWN4 USB Front Reader has another USB port on the front. Thismeans that a port is available even after the reader has been installed. The USBinterface passes the signal through the externally connected device.As the world's leading provider of user authentication and identificationsolutions, Elatec continuously invests in development and research. "Our goal isto offer our customers and partners innovative products and future-proofsolutions. In doing so, we are creative down to the last detail, as the patentfor the USB rotary connector shows," explains Matthias Zelený, DevelopmentEngineer at Elatec.TWN4 USB Front Reader: Powerful Retrofit ReaderThe TWN4 USB Front Reader is ideally suited for secure printing applications andfor authentication on computers, machines or medical devices. It supports allcommon RFID standards worldwide in the 125 and 134.2 kHz frequency as well asthe 13.56 MHz band. With BLE (Bluetooth® Low Energy) and NFC (Near FieldCommunication), mobile identification and wallet solutions for iPhones andAndroid smartphones can also be supported.A powerful software development package provides all the necessary tools towrite apps that run directly on the reader-for example, to use the complementaryBluetooth functionality. The TWN4 USB Front Reader supports fast, centralized(re)configuration via a network or, alternatively, at the reader via radiointerface with the TWN4 CONFIG Card. If the customer's infrastructure issuitable, the complete firmware can also be updated in the field. If required,the card reader can communicate with the device on which it is installed usingAES128 encryption. The reader also has an on-board Secure Access Module (SAM)slot.Available imagesThe following image material is available here for downloading in printableform: Download link (https://we.tl/t-RH3t3pHOe2) by MaisbergerCaption: The USB rotary connector enables a unique 360° mounting of the reader.Image source: ElatecAbout ElatecElatec is a leading global provider of user authentication and identificationsolutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovativeand future-proof RFID systems for its customers, combining contactless (RFID,NFC, Bluetooth) and contact (smartcard) technologies. With the interplay ofpioneering multi-frequency readers, advanced authentication software andfirst-class service and support, Elatec is driving the digital transformation ofits customers and partners. The breakthrough solutions that result ensure anoptimal user experience and are used in a wide range of applications andindustries where secure and convenient access is required - including accesscontrol, fleet management, machine authentication, electric vehicle charging,secure printing, kiosks and more. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich,Germany, the company is now represented at 19 locations worldwide.For more information, visit www.elatec.com (https://www.elatec-rfid.com/int/)Contact:Press contact Elatec GmbH:Barbara MirlachZeppelinstraße 182178 PuchheimGermanyTel.: +49 89 5529961-180E-Mail: mailto:B.Mirlach@maisberger.comPress Contact Agency:Maisberger GmbHMarion KöhlerClaudius Keller Str. 3c81669 MünchenGermanyTel.: +49 89 419599-31E-mail: mailto:elatec@maisberger.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5038014OTS: Elatec