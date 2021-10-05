checkAd

Elatec Receives Patent for USB Rotary Connector / 360° Mounting Reader with a Special Twist

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.10.2021   

Munich (ots) - Elatec's TWN4 USB Front Reader makes it easy to retrofit
authentication solutions with a plug & play solution. Elatec has now been
granted a patent in Europe and the USA for the reader's USB rotary connector.
This enables a unique 360° mounting of the reader. With this extraordinary
solution, the company once again demonstrates its innovation and customer
orientation.

A USB interface is all that is needed for fast, easy set-up of authentication
solutions for applications such as secure printing or single sign-on. The TWN4
USB Front Reader from Elatec can simply be plugged into any device. Plug & play
set-up also works when space is tight, for example, due to structural conditions
or proximity to other devices. This is because the RFID (Radio-Frequency
Identification) reader is equipped with a patented USB rotary connector, the
only one on the market that allows 360° mounting. This means that the extremely
compact reader (with dimensions of just 60 mm x 39 mm x 16.5 mm) can fit
anywhere.

In addition, the TWN4 USB Front Reader has another USB port on the front. This
means that a port is available even after the reader has been installed. The USB
interface passes the signal through the externally connected device.

As the world's leading provider of user authentication and identification
solutions, Elatec continuously invests in development and research. "Our goal is
to offer our customers and partners innovative products and future-proof
solutions. In doing so, we are creative down to the last detail, as the patent
for the USB rotary connector shows," explains Matthias Zelený, Development
Engineer at Elatec.

TWN4 USB Front Reader: Powerful Retrofit Reader

The TWN4 USB Front Reader is ideally suited for secure printing applications and
for authentication on computers, machines or medical devices. It supports all
common RFID standards worldwide in the 125 and 134.2 kHz frequency as well as
the 13.56 MHz band. With BLE (Bluetooth® Low Energy) and NFC (Near Field
Communication), mobile identification and wallet solutions for iPhones and
Android smartphones can also be supported.

A powerful software development package provides all the necessary tools to
write apps that run directly on the reader-for example, to use the complementary
Bluetooth functionality. The TWN4 USB Front Reader supports fast, centralized
(re)configuration via a network or, alternatively, at the reader via radio
interface with the TWN4 CONFIG Card. If the customer's infrastructure is
suitable, the complete firmware can also be updated in the field. If required,
the card reader can communicate with the device on which it is installed using
AES128 encryption. The reader also has an on-board Secure Access Module (SAM)
slot.

Available images

The following image material is available here for downloading in printable
form: Download link (https://we.tl/t-RH3t3pHOe2) by Maisberger

Caption: The USB rotary connector enables a unique 360° mounting of the reader.

Image source: Elatec

About Elatec

Elatec is a leading global provider of user authentication and identification
solutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative
and future-proof RFID systems for its customers, combining contactless (RFID,
NFC, Bluetooth) and contact (smartcard) technologies. With the interplay of
pioneering multi-frequency readers, advanced authentication software and
first-class service and support, Elatec is driving the digital transformation of
its customers and partners. The breakthrough solutions that result ensure an
optimal user experience and are used in a wide range of applications and
industries where secure and convenient access is required - including access
control, fleet management, machine authentication, electric vehicle charging,
secure printing, kiosks and more. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich,
Germany, the company is now represented at 19 locations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.elatec.com (https://www.elatec-rfid.com/int/)

Contact:

Press contact Elatec GmbH:
Barbara Mirlach
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Tel.: +49 89 5529961-180
E-Mail: mailto:B.Mirlach@maisberger.com

Press Contact Agency:
Maisberger GmbH
Marion Köhler
Claudius Keller Str. 3c
81669 München
Germany
Tel.: +49 89 419599-31
E-mail: mailto:elatec@maisberger.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158412/5038014
OTS: Elatec



