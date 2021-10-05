Hudson Capital Receives Notice of Compliance with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)

Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires Hudson Capital to maintain a minimum $2,500,000 in stockholders’ equity for continued listing. Based on Hudson Capital’s Form 6-K, dated October 1, 2021, the Nasdaq Staff determined that the company complies with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (“Hudson Capital” or the “Company”) announced that it received written notification on October 4, 2021, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it complies with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

“Regaining compliance is a strong signal of the dedication the main investors in Hudson Capital have to secure the consummation of the merger with Fr8App,” stated Warren Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Capital.

As previously announced, Hudson Capital signed a definitive Merger Agreement with Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy statement/prospectus that will be used to solicit shareholder approval of the transaction and other proposals was previously filed, and has recently been amended and filed on October 1, 2021, with the SEC.

About Freight App, Inc.

Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), formerly known as FreightHub, Inc., makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics technology platform company, Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.

Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information, about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.