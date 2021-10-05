Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Effective from 7 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 October 2021 to 7 January 2021:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2021: 1.8800% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 October 2021: 1.9100% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at Investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment