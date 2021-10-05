checkAd

Zhai Peng and his team successfully held a large jade carving exhibition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Hongshan artisans devote their efforts to jade carving, helping to lay the foundation for a global cultural renaissance

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Liaoning Pengxiang Hongshan Culture, a large jade carving exhibition opened on September 21  in Xiuyan, China, where the Hongshan craftsmen devoted ten years of their lives to the work "Life Salute", which was displayed on the NASDAQ screen on the 29th of New York time, and the thousand-year old Hongshan culture swept the world stage with a magnificent momentum and a long heritage of Chinese civilization that took the viewers' breath away.

As the planner, Zhai Peng, a Hongshan craftsman, called on a team of more than one hundred Hongshan craftsmen to participate in the entire process from planning, selection, creation and then exhibition, saying, "We completed this work to contribute to the prosperity of our culture, to build the cultural confidence of the nation and, ultimately, to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Chinese culture, which has lasted for thousands of years, has a long and illustrious history. Jade culture, as an important representative of Chinese culture, has accumulated the deepest spiritual pursuit of the Chinese nation and represents the unique spiritual identity of the Chinese nation, which has influenced people's way of thinking and behavior.

In the future, Zhai Peng and his team will continue to create artworks, found cultural exhibitions and world cultural and art fairs, laying the foundation for the great revival of Chinese culture, allowing Chinese culture to show its permanent charm and contemporary style, and continuously forging new glories of Chinese culture.

Official website: http://hongshanwenhuayw.web.jin-chengzi.cn/vip_hongshanwenhuayw.html#1




