SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the third quarter of 2021 reaches ca. EUR 101 million

Garching, October 5, 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, SÜSS MicroTec SE has received ca. EUR 101 million incoming orders during third quarter of 2021. This represents an increase of ca. 40 percent compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2021: EUR 72.1 million), and an increase of about 129 percent compared to the prior year's quarter (Q3 2020: EUR 44.1 million). Orders received in all four business units of the Company have contributed to the increase in incoming orders.

The Company confirms its guidance for the year 2021 of revenue between EUR 270 million and EUR 290 million, an EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, and free cash flow between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.

The Q3 2021 financial report with final revenue, earnings, and incoming orders figures will be published on November 11, 2021.

