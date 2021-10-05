checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the third quarter of 2021 reaches ca. EUR 101 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Preliminary Results
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the third quarter of 2021 reaches ca. EUR 101 million

05-Oct-2021 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, October 5, 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, SÜSS MicroTec SE has received ca. EUR 101 million incoming orders during third quarter of 2021. This represents an increase of ca. 40 percent compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2021: EUR 72.1 million), and an increase of about 129 percent compared to the prior year's quarter (Q3 2020: EUR 44.1 million). Orders received in all four business units of the Company have contributed to the increase in incoming orders.

The Company confirms its guidance for the year 2021 of revenue between EUR 270 million and EUR 290 million, an EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, and free cash flow between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.

The Q3 2021 financial report with final revenue, earnings, and incoming orders figures will be published on November 11, 2021.




Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Franka Schielke
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: franka.schielke@suss.com

Language: English
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
